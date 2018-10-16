US Secretary General arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks over Khashoggi

© AP

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived Tuesday in Saudi Arabia for talks with King Salman over the disappearance and alleged slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, who vanished two weeks ago during a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Report informs citing Associated Press that Pompeo landed in Riyadh on Tuesday morning and was to immediately meet the king over the crisis surrounding Khashoggi. He made no remarks on landing.

President Donald Trump, after speaking with King Salman, had dispatched Pompeo to speak to the monarch of the world’s top oil exporter over Khashoggi’s disappearance.

The Saudi ambassador was earlier summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Saudi diplomat was demanded to authorize the search at the consulate. Turkish and Saudi inspection groups inspected the premises of the Saudi consulate which the journalist visited.

Reports said earlier that the moment of Jamal Khashoggi's murder and his interrogation were recorded on his Apple Watch.