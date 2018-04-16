US prison riot, seven inmates killed

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Seven prisoners were killed, 17 injured in clashes in South Carolina prison, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.
It is noted that the clashes began yesterday.
Details of the incident are not given.
Cəfər Ağadadaşov
