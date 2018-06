© NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump is on visit to Israel.

Report informs citing Reuters, taking off from Saudi Arabia, Air Force One presidential plane landed at Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion airport.

According to report, it was the first direct flight from Riyadh to Israel.

Notably, earlier, D.Trump visited Saudi Arabia. After Israel, he will visit Vatican and then will attend the NATO summit in Brussels and meeting of G-7 leaders in Sicily.