US oil companies oppose hardening of anti-Russian sanctions

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ / Lobbyists of oil and gas companies are trying to convince the US Congress not to harden sanctions against Russia.

Report informs, Reuter reported citing the sources in Congress.

Previously, the largest US oil company Exxon Mobil appeared against the anti-Russian sanctions imposed in 2014, which claimed that the restrictions gave a competitive advantage to Shell and BP.

Senators Marko Rubio and Chris Van Hollen propose to legislate the automatic introduction of sanctions against any state that tries to influence the elections in the United States. The draft law provides for sanctions to be imposed within ten days of the appearance of evidence of interference.