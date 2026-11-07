Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    US offers up to $20 million for information on Iran's nuclear program

    Other countries
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 12:48
    US offers up to $20 million for information on Iran's nuclear program

    The US State Department has announced a reward of up to $20 million for information about Iran's nuclear program. It has also offered the possibility of relocation for informants and their families.

    According to the State Department, cited by Report, the offer was announced under the Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program.

    Washington is seeking information about facilities, equipment and personnel linked to Iran's nuclear program.

    The program guarantees the confidentiality of sources. Requests to relocate informants and their family members are considered on a case-by-case basis.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran Iran's nuclear program US Department of State
    США готовы выплатить до $20 млн за информацию о ядерной программе Ирана
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