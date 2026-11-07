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The US State Department has announced a reward of up to $20 million for information about Iran's nuclear program. It has also offered the possibility of relocation for informants and their families.

According to the State Department, cited by Report, the offer was announced under the Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program.

Washington is seeking information about facilities, equipment and personnel linked to Iran's nuclear program.

The program guarantees the confidentiality of sources. Requests to relocate informants and their family members are considered on a case-by-case basis.