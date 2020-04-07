​US offers to establish temporary burial grounds in city parks

As the death toll from coronavirus in the US climbed toward 10,000, a New York City official warned it could establish temporary burial grounds in city parks, Report informs citing the Guardian.

“Soon we’ll start ‘temporary interment,’” the councilman, Mark Levine, tweeted. “This likely will be done by using a NYC park for burials (yes, you read that right). Trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line in a dignified, orderly – and temporary – manner.”

Confirmed cases in the US have reached 367,000. The death toll stood at 11,000. In New York, more than 4,000 people died from the virus.

Notably, the coronavirus infection began to spread in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year. 209 states and regions have already reported on confirmed cases.

The number of people infected with coronavirus globally has so far has reached 1,360,232. 293,615 of them have recovered, while 78,961 have died.

The World Health Organization (WHO) named the infection COVID-19 on February 11. On March 11, the organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.