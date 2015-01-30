US not willing to return Guantanamo to Cuba

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ US will not return the territory of the Naval Base Guantanamo Bay to Cuba, said White House spokesman Josh Ernest, Report informs referring to gazeta.ru.

Responding to a question of CNN about returning base in Guantanamo Bay, Ernest said: No.

He added that he didn't see any reason to close the naval base. According to him, the US intends to keep it even after the closure of the prison.

Earlier, a proposal to return this territory to Cuba was made by Cuban President Raul Castro, who also demanded compensation for the introduction of the US embargo.