US not willing to return Guantanamo to Cuba

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ US will not return the territory of the Naval Base Guantanamo Bay to Cuba, said White House spokesman Josh Ernest, Report informs referring to gazeta.ru.
Responding to a question of CNN about returning base in Guantanamo Bay, Ernest said: No.
He added that he didn't see any reason to close the naval base. According to him, the US intends to keep it even after the closure of the prison.
Earlier, a proposal to return this territory to Cuba was made by Cuban President Raul Castro, who also demanded compensation for the introduction of the US embargo.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
