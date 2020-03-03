US: Nashville tornado kills nine

© RFİ https://report.az/storage/news/c0bb7abe8e8375517e2b0da600271f38/975a9312-c68a-4352-9f22-379564bae37b_292.jpg

At least nine people were killed, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency -- four in Putnam County, two in Nashville, two in Wilson County and one in Benton County -- after a devastating tornado.

According to ABC News, the natural phenomenon ripped through Nashville in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with authorities saying many others were injured and multiple businesses and homes flattened.

The Nashville Fire Department said they are currently responding to reports of approximately 40 structures that have collapsed in and around Nashville.

The National Weather Service in Nashville has urged people to get to safety as quickly as possible.