US may increase military presence in Poland

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ The US is ready for talks on building up its military presence and increasing the number of military personnel on the territory of Poland.

Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru, US Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, before a meeting with Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Błaszczak.

"Poland is our NATO ally, we are taking troops into NATO in accordance with security needs, so we are always open to such discussions," Mattis said.