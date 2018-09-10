US may impose sanctions against judges of International criminal court

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ / White house intends to warn the international criminal court (ICC) in the Hague that it may impose sanctions against its judges if they continue to consider cases concerning crimes against humanity committed by Americans in Afghanistan, Report informs citing Interfax.

"The United States will use any means necessary to protect our citizens and those of our allies from unjust prosecution by this illegitimate court," said US President's national security adviser John Bolton, speaking to the Federalist Society-a conservative group in Washington.

In particular, measures against judges include a ban on their entry into the United States and the imposition of sanctions on their accounts in the US territory.

"We will not cooperate with the ICC. We will provide no assistance to the ICC. We will not join the ICC. We will let the ICC die on its own. After all, for all intents and purposes, the ICC is already dead to us," he said.

He noted that US will consider taking steps in the U.N. Security Council to constrain the court’s sweeping powers, including to ensure that the ICC does not exercise jurisdiction over Americans and the nationals of our allies that have not ratified the Rome Statute.