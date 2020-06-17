US imposes new sanctions on Syria

The United States announced new sanctions on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's wife and dozens of others as it vowed a vast pressure campaign under a new law that has already rattled the war-torn nation's economy.

"We anticipate many more sanctions, and we will not stop until Assad, and his regime stops their needless, brutal war against the Syrian people," Report says, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on the Twitter page.

Moreover, the United States will re-impose sanctions against individuals and companies that support the official regime in Syria.