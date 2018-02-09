 Top
    US government announces shutdown due to lack of budget

    The US Congress did not adopt a new budget© Report

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The US government has announced shutdown of some facilities after Congress failed to pass a key budgetary measure on time. 

    Report informs citing the BBC.

    Lawmakers had hoped to approve a new spending bill before federal funding expired at midnight.

    But Republican Senator Rand Paul ended hopes for a quick vote when he demanded a debate in the chamber on his amendment to maintain spending caps.

    In January, a similar failure to pass a bill led to a three-day government shutdown.

    Late on Thursday, as Senator Paul continued to delay the vote, the White House said it was preparing for a possible shutdown.

    Both the Senate and the House of Representatives need to approve the new two-year spending deal.

    The shutdown was essentially guaranteed an hour before the deadline, when the Senate voted for a recess until 00:01.

    Despite the delays, the Senate is due to vote on the budgetary measure after 01:00. The House will not vote on the deal until the Senate approves it.

