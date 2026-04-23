US Embassy urges citizens to leave Lebanon amid security risks

The US Embassy in Beirut on Thursday urged American citizens to leave Lebanon while commercial flights remain available, warning that the security situation in the country is "complex and can change quickly," Report informs, citing the diplomatic mission.

In a statement, the embassy said those who choose to stay should prepare contingency plans and closely monitor local news for developments. It highlighted ongoing risks of terrorism and kidnapping, noting that areas frequented by foreigners in Beirut and elsewhere could be targeted.

The embassy also cautioned against unexploded ordnance in regions affected by military activity, advising citizens not to enter collapsed structures or touch suspicious objects.

It further warned that demonstrations and protests could turn violent without notice, with roadblocks reported on routes linking downtown Beirut, the embassy area, and Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.

The embassy recommended that US citizens enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), review personal security plans, avoid crowds, and keep a low profile.