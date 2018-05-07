US Embassy in Latvia warns its citizens about terrorist attack

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ The US Embassy in Latvia has called its citizens in the republic to vigilance because of the threat of terrorist attacks in the country.

Report informs citing the RBK, it is stated in official website of US diplomatic mission in Riga.

"The US government is concerned that terrorists targeting US citizens, including children. Terrorists can have various tactics, including attacks and abductions. In the past, they used knives, firearms and vehicles to hit people. Their target may be schools, hospitals, churches, tourist facilities, transportation centers and other places, " the report says.

The embassy also called on American citizens not to visit public places, to revise tourist routes and inform local authorities about threats coming from social networks.