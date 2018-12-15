US court repeals Obamacare

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ A federal court in Texas overturned a key US healthcare reform Obamacare which could deprive up to 20 million people of health insurance, Report reports citing RIA Novosti.

The reform, known under the informal name of Obamacare, is subject to cancellation because the congress abolished its key position - fines for the lack of health insurance, according to the decision of Judge Reed O'Connor. The decision was made on the suit of 20 states, which demanded to repeal Obamacare.

The cancelleation of the mandatory purchase of insurance by the Congress invalidates all other provisions of the reform, the court decision reads.

It is assumed that the decision will be appealed shortly. However, it was taken less than 24 hours before the end of the next insurance purchase period for the year ending December 15. The White House and the Healthcare department have not yet commented on the situation.