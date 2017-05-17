US congressmen demand an investigation into Trump’s ties

© Report.az

All 33 Democratic members on two key committees - the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and the House Committee on the Judiciary - called for an immediate joint investigation “into whether President Donald Trump and his top officials are engaged in an ongoing conspiracy to obstruct the criminal, counter-intelligence, and oversight investigations currently being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Justice, and Congress into members of his presidential campaign and their contacts with Russian officials.”

Notably, an investigation of alleged external interference in US presidential election campaign is underway.