US authorities investigating suspicious envelopes sent to Trump

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ US authorities were investigating two envelopes addressed to top military chiefs and suspected of containing poison and a third one with an unknown content sent to US President Donald Trump, Report informs citing the foreign media.

According to the US media, the letter was received on October 1.

Authorities at a Pentagon mail screening facility were investigating two envelopes suspected of containing a poison, ricin, made from castor beans.

Those letters were addressed to Defence Secretary Jim Mattis, who is travelling to Europe this week, and the Navy’s top officer, Adm. John Richardson, a defense official said.

Neither envelope entered the Pentagon. The mail screening facility is on the Pentagon grounds but separate from the main building.

Pentagon spokesman Chris Sherwood said the envelopes were found on Monday.