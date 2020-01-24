US and Chinese scientists join efforts to develop vaccine against coronavirus

© Getty https://report.az/storage/news/d6acb6c85f6fc2410998bf90c6f65c6a/9afd1557-c6e8-4d85-95bb-991572224631_292.jpg

US and Chinese medical institutions are working together to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), Report said, citing the Xinhua.

Peter Hotez, professor and dean at the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) in Houston, Texas, said his group at the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development at BCM is working to develop a vaccine. They are working in collaboration with the American Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, the University of Texas Medical Branch, and the New York Blood Center and Virology Center at Fudan University in Shanghai, China.

"This is a great collaboration," Hotez told Xinhua in an exclusive interview. "But vaccine development is not a fast process, and it's not clear whether we will have a vaccine ready to use before this current epidemic ends."

Notably, according to the latest data, the number of infected in China has already exceeded 830. Twenty-six patients died, 24 in Hubei province, while two outside. The virus has already spread beyond China, with cases reported in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Vietnam, Singapore, and Thailand.