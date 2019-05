The guards of Switzerland detained three young people after they attacked the Turkish Consulate in Zurich, Report informs citing the Interfax.

Young people aged 17, 18 and 19 threw Molotov cocktails on the territory of the Turkish Consulate, which lit up the fence.

Police officers patrolling the area arrived at the scene. The suspects tried to escape, however the guards managed to detain them. A small fire was quickly extinguished.