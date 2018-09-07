Unknown man in custody firing on deputies after taking hostages in WA

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Washington police blocked an armed man who tried to take hostages at one of the commercial facilities in the Parkland city, Report informs citing TASS.

Initially the man reportedly attemped a robbery but when he failed and the law-enforcement officers arrived at the scene, he took some hostages. The hostages were later released with none of them injured.

The attacker sheltered in a commercial facility and periodically opened fire, thus responding to calls of surrender from the authorities. The police suggest that the man has a significant supply of ammunition and several firearms, including a carbine.

The security services blocked off the nearby streets and evacuated all people living or working in the neighborhood. The police are trying to negotiate with the shooter and convince him to surrender.