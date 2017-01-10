Unknown gunman opens fire on police bus in Athens

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Unknown gunman opened fire on police bus in center of Athens.

Report informs, referring to RIA Novosti, one policeman has been injured as a result of gunfire on bus carrying special police team. The incident happened during shift by police officers.

According to information the gunman using Kalashnikov targeted police officers from close distance.

The information says, the servicemen were guarding headquarters of left-wing Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK). The party holds 13 seats in the parliament.