Unknown gunman opened fire in Britain

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Three people have died in a shooting near a swimming pool in Lincolnshire, Report informs citing the BBC.

The suspected gunman was among the dead in the shooting near the Castle Swimming Pool in Spalding.

Lincolnshire Police, who were called to Pinchbeck Road at about 09:00 BST, said no shots were fired by their officers.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and urged members of the public to stay away from the area.

A force spokesman said there was no indication it was a "terror-related" incident.