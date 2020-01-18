Unknown disease kills five in Congo

An unspecified disease has claimed five lives in the Mai-Ndombe province in the western part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

All five died in a Kiri city hospital. The head of the provincial health ministry, Jean Claude Bola, told reporters that the authorities spared no effort to identify this 'mystical disease.'

He dismissed rumors of the Ebola outbreak, adding that the situation is 'under control', and specialists were trying to investigate the circumstances onsite.

Bola says specialists at the institute for 'fast' treatment of hospital patients are to arrive in Kiri. Their goal will be to identify the disease claiming lives in this region.