United States opposes supply of Russian gas through Greece

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ US Special Envoy for International Energy Affairs Amos Hokstayn the talks in Athens openly declared that the United States against the construction of a new gas pipeline instead of "South Stream" for deliveries of Russian gas to Europe.

As Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti citing by the Minister of industrial reforms, Environment and Energy Greece Panagiotis Lafazanis in an interview with the newspaper "Proto theme."

According to him, the Greek government supports unconditionally project of laying pipeline into Greek territory for Russian gas supplies, and the two sides have taken and continue to take steps to implement this project. "Of course, the US does not want the pipeline that honestly and directly Hokstayn explained to me during our recent meeting", said the Minister.

"However, we believe that this project will be in the national interest, economically and energetically favorable," - he said. According to him, the government believes that the pipeline will be a direct benefit, not only from its operation after 2019 and the construction work.