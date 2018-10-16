UNICEF: More than 2 million children in Yemen suffer from famine

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least 2.2 million children in Yemen suffer from severe malnutrition. Report informs citing Anadolu that, according to UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), in the fourth year of the conflict, the humanitarian situation in Yemen is getting worse day by day.

The healthcare system has been destroyed in the country, more than half of medical institutions do not work, health workers have not been paid for several years.

The number of cholera cases is increasing in the country.

16 out of 27 million people in Yemen are in need of medical services. 400,000 children need urgent medical care, the organization notes.

The armed conflict in Yemen that turned nearly 3 million people into internally displaced persons depriving them of access to drinking water and hygiene facilities continues since 2014.