UN: United States and Russia bear responsibility for ceasefire in Syria

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ United States and Russia bear the responsibility for ceasefire in Syria.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson said.

"Both the US and Russia have an important responsibility to put into practice the agreement, which was discussed in Security Council and International Support Group. And I hope that this dialogue will continue and will put an end to this terrible conflict", J. Eliasson said to Sputnik agency.

According to Eliasson there is not very much opportunities to help affected population, but it is "vital" to evacuate patients, to ensure access of medical personnel, as well as to provideemergencyfood assistance and other necessities to Syrians.

"This requires the cooperation of a larger number of parties to the conflict. We know that we need to cooperate not only with Syrian government, but also with various groups from other parts of Aleppo", said diplomat.