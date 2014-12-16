​UN: Syrians are the one-fifth of all IDPs worldwide

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ United nations Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Valerie Amos reported on the situation in Syria to the Security Council. Report informs citing the press service of the UN, according to Valerie Amos, the level of violence has increased in many areas in Syria.

Valerie Amos stressed that all conflicting parties violate basic principles of international law. Government forces continue to resort to the use of cask bombs, including in Aleppo, Hama, Idlib and Damascus. Armed opposition groups and terrorist groups are using mortars, bombs and other explosive devices in densely populated residential areas.

According to the figures, 100,000 people were killed on February in Syria. And currently this number is closer to 200,000 people. Around 1,000,000 people were injured.

The UN coordinator provided information about the humanitarian needs of about 12,2 million Syrians. Only in the last ten months, the number has increased by 2.9 million people. Almost half of the population in Syria became displaced. More than 7.6 million of them are internally displaced persons and more than three million - refugees in neighboring countries. Syrians now represent the one-fifth of all displaced persons worldwide.