UN Security Council Urges Wider Participation in Libya Peace Talks

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ After two days of Libya peace talks held in Geneva the UN Security Council has called on the conflicting parties to attend the second round of negotiations, scheduled for next week, threatening to impose sanctions against those who attempt to obstruct the peace process.

In a Saturday statement, members of the Security Council "welcomed the 14-15 January round of talks in the Libyan dialogue hosted by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) in Geneva" as well as "announcements of a ceasefire on 16 January". Report informs referring to the foreign media, that the Security Council urged "all relevant Libyan stakeholders" to attend the next round of talks to be held in Geneva next week, stressing that "there can be no military solution to the crisis in Libya".

The Council statement warned that "the Sanctions Committee is prepared to sanction those who threaten Libya's peace, stability or security or that obstruct or undermine the successful completion of its political transition".

On Saturday, Libya's Islamist-backed Dawn militia alliance announced a full ceasefire following the UN-brokered peace talks, where the warring sides managed to reach a compromise, agreeing to form a unity government.

Earlier this week, the UN press service reported that the consultations between the warring sides were intensive, constructive, and were conducted in a positive atmosphere.

A civil war in Libya erupted back in 2011, after the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown. Several militia groups were fighting for power in the country.