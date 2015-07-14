UN Secretary-General hails deal between Iran and P5+1

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon hailed the agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the "six" negotiators on the Iranian nuclear program.

Report informs referring to the press service of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon said that he welcomes the historic agreement that recognizes the value of dialogue.

"I know that an immense amount of work went into this, and I admire the determination and the commitment of the negotiators – as well as the courage of the leaders who approved the deal that was so painstakingly worked out by their teams in Vienna and elsewhere," the UN Secretary General said.

Ban Ki-moon expressed hope and confidence that the agreement will lead to further mutual understanding and cooperation: "The United Nations stands ready to fully cooperate with the parties in the process of implementing this historic and important agreement."