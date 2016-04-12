UN member states will question candidates for Secretary-General

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 12 UN Member States to begin interviews with candidates for the post of Secretary General of the organization. Report informs, to date, eight candidates officially nominated for the post of UN secretary general.

Six of them are from Eastern Europe: Srgjan Kerim of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia; Vesna Pusic of the Republic of Croatia; Igor Luksic of Montenegro; Danilo Turk of Slovenia; Irina Bokova of Bulgaria and Natalia Gherman of Republic of Moldova.

On April 4, Helen Clark, the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, announced her official candidature for the same post, throwing the race even more widely open.

Each of the current eight candidates will be officially submitted to the General Assembly of the UN Member States in the framework of the three-day dialogue, which will begin on April 12.

The new Secretary General will take office in January 2017, succeeding Ban Ki-moon.

Termofoffice for the UNSG is five years.