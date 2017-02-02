UN International court to consider Ukraine's claim against Russia

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ The international court of justice in The Hague will consider the claim of Ukraine against Russia on March 6-9. The hearing will address the requirements of the interim measures, Report informs, referring to UN press service.

The claim of Ukraine against Russia filed on January 16, concerns about violations of the Russian Federation of the UN Convention on countering the financing of terrorism (December 9, 1999) and the Convention on the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination (December 21, 1965).

Interim measures are the kind of interim court ban aiming at freezing developments until final decision of the court on the issue.

Filed lawsuit claims that Russian side directs to eastern Ukraine finance and weapons and trains militants of illegal armed groups.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the primary judicial branch of the United Nations (UN). It si an only universal juridical body resolving issues between countries. The ICJ is composed of fifteen judges elected to nine-year terms by the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council. ICJ Statute has been endorsed by 192 countries. 70 countries accepted jurisdiction of the court as mandatory, although number of countries have supplied approval with series of comments.