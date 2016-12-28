UN General Assembly may increase budget

Baku, 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Main part of 71st session of General Assembly finishes at United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York. Report informs, referring to UN press service, resolutions of Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) were adopted at the session. Discussions embraced revision of 2016-17 budget, funding of 33 political missions, as well as personnel reform.

General Assembly decided to increase budget of the organization from 5.4 bln to 5.61 bln USD. The delegates also decided to allocate 639 mln USD for implementation of 33 political missions of the organization.

The General Assembly is main deliberative body of UN, which includes delegates of all member states, each represented with one vote.

Notably, 71st session of the General Assembly started its work on September 13 and will close in September 2017. The main part of the session traditionally ends before New Year.