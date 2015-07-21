UN: First aid ship docks in Yemen’s Aden

Baku, 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ A ship carrying desperately needed relief supplies docked in Aden on Tuesday, the first U.N. vessel to reach the southern Yemeni city in four months of fighting, its governor said, Report informs citing Agence France Presse.

"This is the first boat carrying the U.N. flag to dock in Aden since the war began" in late March, governor Nayef al-Bakri told reporters at the Aden refinery port.

The ship is chartered by the World Food Programme, which has tried repeatedly to deliver aid to the port city in recent weeks but failed due to security reasons.

"This will be the first WFP chartered ship to reach the port in Aden," WFP spokeswoman Reem Nada told AFP shortly before the ship entered the harbour.

WFP is expected to be delivering around 3,000 tons of food to Aden which is enough for 180,000 people for one month.

The U.N. said that over 3,600 people have died during the almost four months of air raids and civil war in Yemen. The conflict has deepened suffering in the already impoverished nation, especially in Aden which has seen heavy combat.