​UN doubles amount of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations Organization (UNO) has expanded the humanitarian assistance program to Ukraine from 189 to 316 million USD in 2015. Report informs citing the report of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the increase in the cost of UN support to Ukraine was explained by the deteriorating of situation in the country.

According to UN estimates, it is necessary to provide food, non-food products and medical care for more than 5, 000 residents in Debaltsevo.