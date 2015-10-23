UN deputy chief: Over 5,000 Palestinians and 70 Israelis injured

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations deputy chief has blamed the Israeli regime for the escalation of violence across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, UN Deputy Secretary General Jan Eliasson said on Thursday that the crisis in the occupied territories, including East al-Quds (Jerusalem), is the result of Israel’s "stifling and humiliating occupation of Palestinian territories for almost half a century.”

Eliasson made the remarks in a briefing to the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East in a meeting chaired by Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo, the foreign minister of Spain, which holds the 15-member body’s presidency for October.

“The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has, once again, entered a dangerous phase. The eruption of violence gripping the occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds, as well as Israel and Gaza shows no signs of abating. From 1 to 21 October, 47 Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed. More than 5,000 Palestinians and some 70 Israelis have been injured,” he noted.

During the meeting, the official also referred to Israel’s settlement constructions as one of the causes of the growing violence in the occupied territories.