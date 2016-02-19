​UN court to announce Karadzic verdicts on March 24

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Yugoslav war crimes tribunal says it will announce the verdicts against former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic next month following his long-running trial on charges including genocide for allegedly masterminding Bosnian Serb atrocities throughout the Bosnian war.

Report informs citing the UN press service, the U.N. court announced Thursday that judges will give their verdicts at a hearing March 24.

Prosecutors say Karadzic should be sentenced to life imprisonment if he is convicted. He faces 11 charges including genocide, murder and rape.

Karadzic has always denied he was responsible for crimes during the war. As his trial closed in 2014, Karadzic told judges, "the war did not happen as I wanted it."

Bosnia's 1992-95 conflict left 100,000 people dead.

The trial of Karadzic began on October 26, 2009.