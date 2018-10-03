UN Court orders US to lift Iran sanctions against civil aviation

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ The UN international court has ordered the United States to lift some sanctions on Iran. In line with the order the US must lift sanctions on humanitarian goods and products and services linked to the safety of civil aviation, Report informs citing Interfax.

In a preliminary ruling in the case, the court said Wednesday that Washington must "remove, by means of its choosing, any impediments arising from" the re-imposition of sanctions to the export to Iran of medicine and medical devices, food and agricultural commodities and spare parts and equipment necessary to ensure the safety of civil aviation.