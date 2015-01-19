​UN chief urges to stop the escalation of hostilities in Ukraine

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon expressed concern at the escalation of violence in the Donetsk airport, which led to numerous casualties. Report informs citing press service of the UN, Ban Ki-moon called on to prevent further casualties and to cease hostilities immediately.

The Secretary-General called on all parties to fulfill their commitments made in the framework of the Minsk agreements. According to him, the immediate and complete cessation of hostilities should be the first step in this direction.

Ban Ki-moon stated that further deterioration of the situation, more casualties and human suffering must be avoided. He stressed that the UN is ready to support any efforts aimed at de-escalation of the situation and the resumption of a genuine peace process in order to restore stability and territorial integrity of Ukraine.