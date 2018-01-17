UN: 80% Yemen population needs humanitarian assistance

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ 80% of Yemen population (22 million people) needs humanitarian assistance.

Report informs citing the foreign media, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

According to report, the number of hungry people in the past 6 months has risen to 8.4 million from 6.8 million.

Notably, according to the 2011 census, the country's population is 25 million 130 thousand people, according to the data of 2013 - 25 million 408 thousand 288 people, and World Bank in 2016 - 27 million 580 thousand people.

Notably, armed conflict between the rebels in Iran and the pro-government forces of Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, who is sponsored by the Saudi Arabian-led international coalition, continues in Yemen.