Ukraine will be granted a loan of 40 billion USD

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine and the IMF (International Monetary Fund) agreed on a four-year program of lending $40 billion USD. Report informs citing Russian TASS, said the head of the Fund, Christine Lagarde.

Ukraine needs a program of deep economic reforms, including the economic sphere and the transformation of "Naftogaz", she said.

IMF chief stressed, funding for this program will present the International Monetary Fund and EU countries and private investors. The IMF itself should provide Ukraine with an additional credit line of $17.5 billion USD.

"While this agreement reached with Ukraine on the expert level, said Lagarde. The program is not yet approved by the Board of Directors. I hope its offer for approval before the end of February".