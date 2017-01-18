Ukraine sues Russia at highest UN court

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ kraine has filed a case against Russia at the United Nations' highest court, accusing Moscow of illegally annexing Crimea and illicitly funding separatist rebel groups in eastern Ukraine.

Report informs referring to the UN press service, Kiev also is seeking compensation for deadly incidents including the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.

In the case announced Tuesday by the International Court of Justice, Ukraine accused Moscow of "intervening militarily in Ukraine, financing acts of terrorism, and violating the human rights of millions of Ukraine's citizens."

Ukraine has accused Russia of financing separatist rebels in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions as well as sending Russian troops there.