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    Ukraine strikes Russian ICBM disposal center in Nizhny Novgorod region

    Other countries
    • 11 October, 2026
    • 15:32
    Ukraine strikes Russian ICBM disposal center in Nizhny Novgorod region

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Disposal Center near Syrovatikha in Russia"s Nizhny Novgorod region overnight on October 9.

    According to Report, citing Defense Express, the Ukrainian General Staff said the facility had been used to produce explosives and rocket fuel components.

    The center was established in 1991 on the basis of military unit No. 32193. It was initially tasked with dismantling Soviet intercontinental ballistic missiles under strategic arms reduction agreements.

    A total of 448 R-36 and UR-100N UTTKh missiles were dismantled at the facility.

    The enterprise later also provided maintenance for R-36M Voevoda missiles and converted them into Dnepr launch vehicles.

    After the Dnepr program was shut down in 2015, the center continued supplying liquid rocket fuel components for Russia"s space programs, according to the publication.

    The extent of damage caused to the facility by the strike remains unknown.

    The Ukrainian Armed Forces Russian-Ukrainian conflict
    Ukrayna Ordusu Rusiyada qitələrarası raketlərin xidmət mərkəzinə zərbə endirib
    ВСУ нанесли удар по центру обслуживания межконтинентальных ракет в России
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