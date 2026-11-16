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Ukrainian defense forces struck an oil depot in Russia's Rostov region on November 15 and overnight into November 16, Ukraine's military said.

Report informs that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram that the main target was a depot operated by Flash Energy LLC in the city of Azov. Explosions followed the strike, and a fire broke out at the facility. The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

The General Staff said Ukrainian forces also struck Russian military command posts near Novoselivka Persha and Osykove in the Donetsk region and near Rozdol in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian forces also struck a military supply depot near Rivnopil in the Donetsk region and an area in Berdiansk where Russian weapons and military equipment were concentrated, it said.

The General Staff said the strikes were aimed at disrupting Russian units' logistics, communications and coordination.