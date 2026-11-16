Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Ukraine says it struck oil depot in Russia's Rostov region

    Other countries
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 16:57
    Ukraine says it struck oil depot in Russia's Rostov region

    Ukrainian defense forces struck an oil depot in Russia's Rostov region on November 15 and overnight into November 16, Ukraine's military said.

    Report informs that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram that the main target was a depot operated by Flash Energy LLC in the city of Azov. Explosions followed the strike, and a fire broke out at the facility. The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

    The General Staff said Ukrainian forces also struck Russian military command posts near Novoselivka Persha and Osykove in the Donetsk region and near Rozdol in the Zaporizhzhia region.

    Ukrainian forces also struck a military supply depot near Rivnopil in the Donetsk region and an area in Berdiansk where Russian weapons and military equipment were concentrated, it said.

    The General Staff said the strikes were aimed at disrupting Russian units' logistics, communications and coordination.

    Ukraine war Drone attacks oil depot Russia
    Ukrayna Rostovda neft bazasına zərbələr endirib
    Украина нанесла удар по нефтебазе в Ростовской области РФ
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:35
    Photo
    Azerbaijan shares experience in children's para sport in Kazakhstan
    Individual sports
    17:34
    Germany to continue supporting Albania's EU accession process
    Other countries
    17:23
    Baku honey fair moves to new venue, opens November 27
    AIC
    17:06
    Photo
    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 23 medals at Tbilisi Open
    Individual sports
    17:00
    Use of alternative energy should become mandatory in Azerbaijan's public schools, kindergartens
    Energy
    16:57
    Ukraine says it struck oil depot in Russia's Rostov region
    Other countries
    16:47
    4 Azerbaijani, 8 Turkish citizens among crew of cargo ship BETUL 8 in distress off Bulgaria
    Other countries
    16:42
    Photo
    Mukhtar Babayev: New climate finance mechanisms need to be established
    Ecology
    16:38
    EU Council imposes additional sanctions against 12 individuals, 101 entities linked to Russia's war economy
    Other countries
    All News Feed