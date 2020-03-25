Ukraine declares state of emergency due to pandemic

As the coronavirus is expanding geographically, crossing borders, and claiming more and more lives, countries are introducing stringent measures to contain its spread.

Ukraine, which reported 97 cases of infection with COVID-19 as of March 24, has introduced a state of emergency for the period of 30 days, until April 24, this year.

Country's Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said at a Cabinet session on Wednesday that the measures might be prolonged when necessary.

In particular, changes have been made to the previously adopted governmental acts to extend the earlier imposed quarantine measures from April 3 to April 24 of this year.

Ukraine has already confirmed the fourth death from COVID-19.