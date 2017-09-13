Ukraine appoints head of external intelligence service

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree on appointment of former acting head of the mission of Ukraine to NATO the 37-year old Yehor Bozhok as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Report informs citing the RBC.

“I have known Yehor Bozhok for a long time as a patriot, resolute, professional person who has vast foreign work experience,” Poroshenko said introducing the new head to the staff.

The Ukrainian president expressed confidence that the new head would contribute to the impetus, increase effectiveness in the work as well as in cooperation with other establishments of the defense bloc.

The former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, intelligence community personnel Viktor Gvozdov was dismissed by P. Poroshenko in April 2016.