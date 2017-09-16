UK terror threat increased to critical

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ The UK terror threat has been increased to its highest level as police continue the hunt for the person behind the Tube bombing in south-west London.

Report informs, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May said the threat was now critical, meaning an attack is expected imminently, after a device was detonated at Parsons Green station.

The level of terrorist threat is established by Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), which includes experts from the police, intelligence services and other law enforcement agencies.

Yesterday homemade explosive device was detonated at Parsons Green station, west of London. The authorities called the incident a terrorist act. The explosion could be much stronger, but the bomb did not work properly. According to the latest information, 29 people have been hospitalized, there is no threat to their life.