UK Shares, Pound Sterling Continue to Fall After Brexit Referendum Result

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ UK shares and its national currency, the pound sterling, continue to fall on Monday after the country voted to leave the European Union, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

The United's Kingdom's FTSE 100 index decreased by almost 1.5 percent to 6,049.06 on Monday morning before showing a slight increase to 6,088.42.

The pound sterling also witnessed a further drop on Monday with the UK currency trading at $1.328, or almost 3 percent lower than Sunday's exchange rate.

The volatility is a result of Thursday's referendum in which a majority of UK voters support the country leaving the European Union.

On Friday, the pound sterling reached its lowest level in 30 years following the announcement of the results of the referendum. The FTSE 100 also witnessed a dramatic fall of more than 8 percent.