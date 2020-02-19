 Top

UK’s new immigration rules: No more visas to low-skilled migrants

UK’s new immigration rules: No more visas to low-skilled migrants

Britain's Home Secretary, Priti Patel, says the UK will later launch a new points-based immigration system designed to "open up the UK to the brightest and the best from around the world."

"We're ending free movement, taking back control of our borders and delivering on people's priorities by introducing a new UK points-based immigration system, which will bring overall migration numbers down.

Patel said: "We will attract the brightest and the best from around the globe, boosting the economy and our communities, and unleash the country's full potential."

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!