UK Queen approves Brexit law

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ / UK Queen Elizabeth II has approved the Brexit bill, giving it status of law. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the new law will come into force after the UK withdrawal from the EU on March 29, 2019.

"I have to notify the House in accordance with the Royal Assent Act 1967 that her Majesty has signified her royal assent to the following acts ... European Union Withdrawal Act 2018," Commons Speaker John Bercow told lawmakers during a session of the House.

The House of Lords of the British Parliament finally approved the government's version of the draft on United Kingdom withdrawal from the EU on June 20. The lords approved the bill by a simple majority, without a voting procedure. This decision put an end to the attempts to amend the document, giving the Parliament the authority on changing the conditions of Brexit or cancel withdrawal from European Union in case of failure to conclude an agreement.