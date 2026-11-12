UK expands Russia sanctions to oil producers and shadow fleet vessels

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The United Kingdom has become the first country to impose sanctions on all 10 of Russia"s largest oil producers, the British government said.

Report informs that the latest package targets shadow fleet vessels used to transport Russian oil and liquefied natural gas, major coal companies, Rosneft"s flagship Arctic oil and gas project Vostok Oil, and oil producer Slavneft.

The measures are aimed at covering nearly every stage of Russia"s oil and gas supply chain, from production and trading to distribution and shipping.

The sanctions were announced as leaders gathered in Dublin for the European Political Community summit. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plan to co-host a meeting on Ukraine, where leaders will discuss next steps following the recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi.

Burnham also plans to urge leaders from nearly 50 countries to step up pressure on Russia.